Fears of hackers targeting US hospitals, medical devices for cyberattacks
Cybersecurity experts are rushing to analyze the new ransomware known by some as "Petya" that quickly spread to countries around the world Tuesday, including the United States, with hackers holding computers hostage for ransom payouts. Among the U.S. computers affected in the Petya attack were hospital computers, and experts are warning that not only is the ransomware problem getting worse, but hospital computers and medical devices are potentially vulnerable to hacking.
