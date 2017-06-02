Enjoy the wild ride of this orange juice commercial parody

I'm a huge fan of the fantastically rude improv/current affairs/high fantasy podcast Hello From the Magic Tavern, I've enjoyed it ever since I binge-listened to the first season halfway through. The Sinji Panoramic Smart WiFi Camera offers 960p HD real-time streaming and supports up to 128GB of video recording space with a microSD card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.