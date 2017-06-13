EarthLink helps secure public Wi-Fi connections with Norton WiFi Privacy
EarthLink, a leading internet provider dedicated to delivering great customer experiences, today announced the availability of Nortona WiFi Privacy for EarthLink customers. Norton WiFi Privacy is a powerful, yet easy-to-use virtual private network for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices that helps shield consumers' information from hackers snooping on unsecure wireless networks.
