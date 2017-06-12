Cyprus set for free wifi hotspots
Communities across Cyprus may soon benefit from the European Union's a 120million WiFi4EU programme which will see free WiFi internet hotspots set up in squares, town halls, parks, libraries and other public places. Local authorities will be responsible for selecting the hotspots and are expected to submit their choices to the relevant EU body for approval after this summer and, at the latest, by the start of 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC