Cyprus set for free wifi hotspots

Communities across Cyprus may soon benefit from the European Union's a 120million WiFi4EU programme which will see free WiFi internet hotspots set up in squares, town halls, parks, libraries and other public places. Local authorities will be responsible for selecting the hotspots and are expected to submit their choices to the relevant EU body for approval after this summer and, at the latest, by the start of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.