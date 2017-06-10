Critics oppose Liberals' handling of Chinese investor's Norsat takeover
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, seen in the House of Commons on Thursday, says Canada needs to be open to foreign capital. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, seen in the House of Commons on Thursday, says Canada needs to be open to foreign capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC