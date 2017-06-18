Critical Analysis: DragonWave

Ceragon Networks and DragonWave are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitabiliy, earnings and risk. Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.