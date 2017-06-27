Consumers continue to demand more adv...

Consumers continue to demand more advanced wireless networks

Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Cities and counties across California are lobbying against a proposed state law that would accelerate approval of cell phone antennas by largely stripping local governments of their power to regulate installation of them. Telecommunications officials say streamlined approvals and lower fees would allow them to establish advanced wireless networks by installing thousands of smaller cellular antennas across the state.

Chicago, IL

