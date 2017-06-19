CIA Firmware Hacked Popular Wireless Routers Since 2007
For the past decade, the CIA has been able to infiltrate scores of models of wireless routers, gaining access to connected devices from which agents could copy Internet traffic, steal passwords or redirect unwitting users to other sites. Existence of the so-called "Cherry Blossom" firmware modification program is alleged in the latest dump of purportedly top secret CIA cyber exploits from WikiLeaks, dubbed "Vault 7." Among the companies whose wireless routers have reportedly been compromised are Motorola, Linksys, Dell, Netgear, US Robotics, Belkin, Asus, Buffalo, DLink and Senao.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The WHIR.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May '17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC