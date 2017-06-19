CIA Firmware Hacked Popular Wireless ...

CIA Firmware Hacked Popular Wireless Routers Since 2007

Read more: The WHIR

For the past decade, the CIA has been able to infiltrate scores of models of wireless routers, gaining access to connected devices from which agents could copy Internet traffic, steal passwords or redirect unwitting users to other sites. Existence of the so-called "Cherry Blossom" firmware modification program is alleged in the latest dump of purportedly top secret CIA cyber exploits from WikiLeaks, dubbed "Vault 7." Among the companies whose wireless routers have reportedly been compromised are Motorola, Linksys, Dell, Netgear, US Robotics, Belkin, Asus, Buffalo, DLink and Senao.

Chicago, IL

