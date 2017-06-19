Can the WRT54G connect wirelessly to the wireless modem...2

I have the above router and want to be able to connect a laptop to this router via ethernet. Can this router function as a repeater ? Is it possible to configure this router so it connects wirelessly to the modem router allowing the ethernet connection to work ? So basically can the wireless router connect wirelessly to the wireless modem router ? Can this be achieved ? I have the above router and want to be able to connect a laptop to this router via ethernet.

