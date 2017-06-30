Bridgetek adds WiFi to its CleO smart...

Bridgetek adds WiFi to its CleO smart display

14 hrs ago

Transmitting and receiving in the 2.4 GHz frequency band, the CleO35-WiFi module is compliant with the commonly used IEEE 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi standards. With the objective of enabling the control and monitoring of smart devices within the domestic environment, it can achieve +20dBm output power when in 802.11b mode.

