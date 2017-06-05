Bluetooth 5 SoC targets wearable and PC peripheral applications

The latest in the nRF52 Series of BluetoothA low energy SoCs from Nordic Semiconductor, the nRF52810 SoC is a peripheral and memory-optimized variant that represents the most accessible, single-chip Bluetooth 5 device available on the market today. The nRF52810 SoC brings the key performance benefits of Bluetooth 5 to the most cost-sensitive, high-volume applications - including 2x the data bandwidth compared with the Bluetooth low energy implementation of Bluetooth 4.2 and 8x the broadcasting ability with advertising extensions that increase the advertising packet payload size to 251 bytes for more efficient data transfer, particularly in beacon applications.

