Beating a VPN block when it puts your...

Beating a VPN block when it puts your security at risk

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Using a Virtual Private Network on public WiFi is a sensible security precaution, so what do you do when the network operator blocks VPNs? We're told time and again that you need to play it safe when you're using someone else's Ethernet or WiFi if you can't personally vouch for the network's security - whether in a cafe, airport lounge or hotel room. The safest option is to engage a VPN to create an encrypted tunnel to the internet, ensuring that anyone else on that network can't eavesdrop on your online activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May 17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,688,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC