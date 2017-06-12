AXILSPOT Announces Availability of ASW120 In-wall Wireless Access Point in the MEA Region

The ASW120 In-wall wireless access point provides a high-speed network with dual bandwidth capability improving quality of service and user experience. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2017: AXILSPOT, a global vendor in enterprise wireless networking, announced availability of its ASW120 In-wall wireless access point in Middle East and Africa to help businesses manage their growing indoor workload congestions, using a secure and reliable network and Internet connectivity device.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.