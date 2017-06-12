AXILSPOT Announces Availability of AS...

AXILSPOT Announces Availability of ASW120 In-wall Wireless Access Point in the MEA Region

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

The ASW120 In-wall wireless access point provides a high-speed network with dual bandwidth capability improving quality of service and user experience. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2017: AXILSPOT, a global vendor in enterprise wireless networking, announced availability of its ASW120 In-wall wireless access point in Middle East and Africa to help businesses manage their growing indoor workload congestions, using a secure and reliable network and Internet connectivity device.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May 17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC