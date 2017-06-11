Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) Short Inter...

Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks Inc was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,136 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 33,225 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

