AT&T offers fixed wireless service to eight more states - CNET

People living in rural and underserved parts of eight Southern states can finally get access to high-speed internet service from AT&T, the carrier announced Monday . AT&T's Fixed Wireless internet, which provides download speeds of up to 10Mbps and 160GB of data a month, delivers home internet connection via a wireless tower to a fixed outdoor antenna installed at the customer's home or business.

