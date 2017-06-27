ArcSoft and CEVA Partner to Raise the Performance Level of Smartphone Cameras
A solution based on this collaboration is already in design with leading smartphone manufacturer Vivo , and will be in the market shortly. Smartphone OEMs are continuously looking to further enhance the image and video quality of the cameras and the overall performance of the image signal processor.
