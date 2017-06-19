Anticipation wanes slightly

Anticipation wanes slightly

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Anticipation of Spark New Zealand's investor day on June 30 may have waned a little following recent events, Morningstar analyst Brian Han says. The group's successful lobby against the Sky Network TV-Vodafone New Zealand merger had, at the very least, substantially delayed the threat of a convergent juggernaut for Spark to grapple with, he said in a research note.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May '17 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May '17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC