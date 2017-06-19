Anticipation wanes slightly

Anticipation of Spark New Zealand's investor day on June 30 may have waned a little following recent events, Morningstar analyst Brian Han says. The group's successful lobby against the Sky Network TV-Vodafone New Zealand merger had, at the very least, substantially delayed the threat of a convergent juggernaut for Spark to grapple with, he said in a research note.

