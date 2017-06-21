Amazon's 15 best daily deals: Google Wifi, Logitech Harmony, 3TB...
Amazon has been on a tear lately, offering killer new daily deals each and every day this month. The streak continued on Wednesday, and highlights from our roundup include $30 off the Google Wifi mesh wireless system, 38% off the Logitech Harmony Companion All in One Remote Control , $11 off TP-Link's new smart bulb , a rare discount on Segway's single-wheel personal transporter , a 128GB SanDisk microSD card for under $45, $20 off Seagate's 3TB external hard drive , a $20 Wi-Fi range extender , fidget spinners , and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May '17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC