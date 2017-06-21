Amazon's 15 best daily deals: Google ...

Amazon's 15 best daily deals: Google Wifi, Logitech Harmony, 3TB...

Amazon has been on a tear lately, offering killer new daily deals each and every day this month. The streak continued on Wednesday, and highlights from our roundup include $30 off the Google Wifi mesh wireless system, 38% off the Logitech Harmony Companion All in One Remote Control , $11 off TP-Link's new smart bulb , a rare discount on Segway's single-wheel personal transporter , a 128GB SanDisk microSD card for under $45, $20 off Seagate's 3TB external hard drive , a $20 Wi-Fi range extender , fidget spinners , and more.

