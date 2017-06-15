Amazon's 15 best daily deals: Google ...

Amazon's 15 best daily deals: Google Wifi, Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite, Fitbit bands, more

We're at the midway point for June, and we're going to celebrate it the same way we celebrate every other day: with a killer roundup of Amazon's best daily deals. Highlights from today include some nice savings on the popular Google Wifi mesh wireless system, discounts on the Echo and Echo Dot , a trippy fidget spinner , an ultra-portable wireless keyboard , a 10-pack of Fitbit Charge 2 bands , $51 off the GoPro HERO5 Black , $20 off the Kindle Paperwhite , and plenty more.

