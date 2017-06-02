Amazon is offering a rare discount on...

Amazon is offering a rare discount on Google Wifi, Google's mesh wireless system

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Boy Genius

We tested every single popular Mesh Wi-Fi system out there , and we concluded that the single best option in terms of both range and speed is the AmpliFi HD Home Wi-Fi System . Of course, not everyone has a huge house that needs so much coverage, and not everyone wants to spend over $300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May 17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,623 • Total comments across all topics: 281,500,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC