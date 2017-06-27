Administrators must champion WiFi hotspot availability
As more teaching and learning activities go digital-including homework assignments, organizing classrooms through learning management systems and keeping parentsinformed through portals-district leaders must find ways to provide 24/7 internet availability to all their students. School officers across the country-such as Keith Bockwoldt, director of technology services at Township High School District 214 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Sheryl Abshire, CTO for the Calcasieu Parish Public Schools in Lake Charles, Louisiana-report that youths camp out in school parking lots at night or before school starts to connect to the wireless signal because they lack reliable home access.
