Administrators must champion WiFi hot...

Administrators must champion WiFi hotspot availability

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: District Administration

As more teaching and learning activities go digital-including homework assignments, organizing classrooms through learning management systems and keeping parentsinformed through portals-district leaders must find ways to provide 24/7 internet availability to all their students. School officers across the country-such as Keith Bockwoldt, director of technology services at Township High School District 214 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Sheryl Abshire, CTO for the Calcasieu Parish Public Schools in Lake Charles, Louisiana-report that youths camp out in school parking lots at night or before school starts to connect to the wireless signal because they lack reliable home access.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May '17 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May '17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC