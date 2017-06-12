5G and IoT create a market for mmWave

Millimeter wave represents the next frontier of wireless technology, bringing 10 times higher frequencies and 10 times wider channel bandwidths than the most advanced Wi-Fi and cellular technologies. Today's cellular networks operate in bands from 700MHz to 2.6GHz, while mmWave will run in nearly 20GHz of underutilised spectrum in the 28GHz, 39GHz, and 60GHz bands.

