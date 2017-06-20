2018 Hyundai Sonata priced from $22,935

When it hits showrooms this summer, the 2018 Hyundai Sonata will list from $22,935 all the way up to $33,335 once it's loaded to the gills. At the bottom end, that's a modest $150 increase from last year-but the range-topping Sonata Limited runs an impressive $1,800 less with every option ticked than it did last year.

