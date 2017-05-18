Zeno Ventures Backs Tizeti to Bring Unlimited Wifi to Africa
Tizeti has developed a cost effective solution to provide reliable broadband internet services to densely populated urban centers in . The company owns the last mile delivery network that routes internet connectivity from submarine cables to its customers' locations through its collection of solar powered Wi-Fi towers in central Tizeti is now the seventh investment of Zeno Ventures, which has completed a closing of its debut fund earlier this year.
