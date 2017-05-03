Worst Quarter Ever for Wireless Indus...

Worst Quarter Ever for Wireless Industry Has CEOs Seeking Deals 2 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc. and Sprint Corp. all lost customers in the period, even with the introduction of new unlimited data plans to give consumers the ability to stream video without worrying about exceeding a cap. Only T-Mobile US Inc., the industry disruptor led by self-styled rebel Chief Executive Officer John Legere, added to its subscriber rolls in the quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC