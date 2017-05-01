Wireless system in Queens phone booth mistaken for bomb

Cops roped off part of a Queens street Sunday night after someone mistook a wireless network system installed in a phone booth for a bomb. The NYPD's Bomb Squad responded after an unidentified person spotted the device on Broadway near 32nd St. in Astoria just before 6 p.m. The suspicious device looked like a large battery, with wires leading up to a device with a bright LED light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.