Wireless system in Queens phone booth...

Wireless system in Queens phone booth mistaken for bomb

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Cops roped off part of a Queens street Sunday night after someone mistook a wireless network system installed in a phone booth for a bomb. The NYPD's Bomb Squad responded after an unidentified person spotted the device on Broadway near 32nd St. in Astoria just before 6 p.m. The suspicious device looked like a large battery, with wires leading up to a device with a bright LED light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC