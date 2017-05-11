FireFly is the only wireless device that allows consumers to design and safely launch a fireworks show through their Bluetooth smart device /PRNewswire/ -- Fireworks enthusiasts will now be able to design, test and launch their own fireworks show directly from their Bluetooth smart device thanks to Winco Fireworks' new FireFly wireless firing module. Users can start and stop a show from their Bluetooth-enabled device up to 50 feet away, giving fireworks consumers a safer experience while putting on a high-quality fireworks show in their backyard.

