WiFi's evolving role in IoT

WiFi's evolving role in IoT

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ComputerWorld

WiFi is often the obvious choice for IoT, but limitations have lead to the addition of two new specifications, 802.11ah and 802.11ax This vendor-written tech primer has been edited by Network World to eliminate product promotion, but readers should note it will likely favor the submitter's approach. Internet of Things applications have diverse connectivity requirements in terms of range, data throughput, energy efficiency and device cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC