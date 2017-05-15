What's a good Mini PCI-E Card wifi half card for Dell O...0

Dell has the DW1530 listed, is there any difference in the DW1540, and could I put an Intel 7260 in it via a Half Mini PCI Express To PCI-e Adapter, if so is there a specific number type of 7260, I see many different ones. In the meantime I've put a tp150 card in it and it works ok but while streaming I notice what I think are quick disconnects, maybe this is what I've read referred to as pings, but I don't trust this card to last long term so want to get a better one.

