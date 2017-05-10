Verizon outbids AT&T for Straight Pat...

Verizon outbids AT&T for Straight Path's nationwide 5G spectrum

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: TechSpot

Last month AT&T announced plans to acquire Straight Path Communications for $1.6 billion, specifically to gain access to a valuable swath of high frequency spectrum owned by the company -- the kind of spectrum needed to build out a 5G wireless network. But Verizon has just crashed the party by nearly doubling the offer, and closing the deal at $3.1 billion in an all-stock transaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechSpot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,910 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC