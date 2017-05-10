Verizon outbids AT&T for Straight Path's nationwide 5G spectrum

Last month AT&T announced plans to acquire Straight Path Communications for $1.6 billion, specifically to gain access to a valuable swath of high frequency spectrum owned by the company -- the kind of spectrum needed to build out a 5G wireless network. But Verizon has just crashed the party by nearly doubling the offer, and closing the deal at $3.1 billion in an all-stock transaction.

