UITS gives out information regarding recent cyberattacks

The University of Connecticut's University Information Technology Services sent out an email warning students of an attack involving ransomware that infected computers and critical systems worldwide on May 12. "The main ransomware programs, WannaCrypt and WannaCry, and their variants, infect computers by exploiting a vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows operating system," the email said. "The malicious software then encrypts the contents of a computer and holds the information hostage until a payment is received."

