TOT to seek bank guarantees from bidders

13 hrs ago

TOT Plc plans to seek bank guarantees from the winning bidders on a partnership project to provide fourth-generation wireless broadband service on the state telecom enterprise's network. The amount of the guarantee would account for at least half of the total projected revenue each bidder proposed to TOT throughout the contract lasting to 2025, a TOT source said.

Chicago, IL

