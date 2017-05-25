TOT chooses DTAC for 4G roll-out plan

TOT chooses DTAC for 4G roll-out plan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A woman uses her mobile phone by a DTAC shop. TOT picks DTAC as its partner for 4G services because the company's proposal was the most attractive among the competitors, says a TOT board director.a TOT Plc has finally selected Total Access Communication as its partner for 4G services on the state telecom's 2300-megahertz spectrum, after almost six months of intense competitive bidding among the major three mobile operators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May 17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,281,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC