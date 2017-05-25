TOT chooses DTAC for 4G roll-out plan

A woman uses her mobile phone by a DTAC shop. TOT picks DTAC as its partner for 4G services because the company's proposal was the most attractive among the competitors, says a TOT board director.a TOT Plc has finally selected Total Access Communication as its partner for 4G services on the state telecom's 2300-megahertz spectrum, after almost six months of intense competitive bidding among the major three mobile operators.

