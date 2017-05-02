Three UK planning fixed-wireless broa...

Three UK planning fixed-wireless broadband service in wake of UK Broadband acquisition?

According to The Daily Telegraph, which cites unnamed 'senior sources', the cellco is aiming to cover around 40% of the British population with a new fixed-wireless offering within three years. It is understood that this new service will utilise the spectrum that Three gains as part of its ongoing acquisition of UK Broadband , which offers wireless broadband services in London under the Relish banner; announced in February this year, the transaction is expected to close later this year.

