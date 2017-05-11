The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
The Federal Communications Commission this month is launching initiatives that will shape the fate of America's wireless industry. Last week it started to examine competition in the market, and this week it will propose taking Depression-era utility regulations off mobile broadband networks while protecting an open internet.
