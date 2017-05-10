TDs told to exercise 'extreme caution' on Leinster House PCs in wake of WannaCry attacks
Update 9.45am: TDs have been warned to exercise "extreme caution" opening emails in the wake of the WannaCry attack. Staff say they have added all the appropriate security patches, and it is not believed that any Oireachtas-owned machines could be vulnerable.
