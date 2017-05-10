Syniverse Launches Marketplace to Facilitate Buying and Selling of Wi-Fi

Mobile Marketplace addition to the secure Syniverse platform supports global Wi-Fi ecosystem, including growth of unlicensed spectrum and connectivity )--Today Syniverse announced the launch of Mobile Marketplace on its secure platform to enable service providers and enterprises from around the world to buy and sell Wi-Fi with the click of a button. "The addition of Mobile Marketplace to the secure Syniverse platform has created a new model for how connectivity over Wi-Fi and unlicensed spectrum can be obtained and ultimately deployed through a single interface," said John McRae, Group Vice President and General Manager, Syniverse.

