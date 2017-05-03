suRed enlists Mimosa for fixed-wireless network rollout

Chilean pay-TV provider suRed has selected US-based vendor Mimosa to supply a new fixed-wireless broadband solution in southern Chile. Under the deal, Mimosa will deploy a platform based on hybrid-fibre-wireless technology - which the vendor describers as '5G' - designed to cater to providers serving areas with 'challenging terrain', such as the mountainous lake region of Chile in which suRed operates.

