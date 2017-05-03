Sprint to offer free wireless signal ...

Sprint to offer free wireless signal booster - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CNet News

The new Magic Box small-cell device requires no set-up or in-home broadband and will boost 4G LTE signals indoors for Sprint customers, while also providing a path for 5G service. The company said Wednesday that it will soon offer customers a wireless small cell antenna designed to provide better LTE coverage inside homes and businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,120 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC