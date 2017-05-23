Sprint Powers Network Infrastructure to Weather the Storm This Hurricane Season
Sprint's experienced Emergency Response Team stands ready, having provided voice, broadband data, cellular, and satellite infrastructure for thousands of weather related crisis and special events. In order to protect its wireless network from the impact of a tropical storm and keep customers connected during a natural disaster, Sprint has taken various preparedness measures including: Investing billions of dollars in coastal states from Maine to Texas, including investment in new cell site equipment, batteries, and greater fiber backhaul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC