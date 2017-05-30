SaskTel to invest $302 million in cap...

SaskTel to invest $302 million in capital across the province

Saturday May 27 Read more: Weyburn This Week

SaskTel announced that it will invest approximately $302 million of capital in Saskatchewan in 2017-18 and over $1.4 billion through the next five years. "Our government remains focused on the future success of Saskatchewan and our residents," said Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel and Weyburn-Big Muddy MLA.

