Rpma module measures 16- x 26- x 2.3-mm, draws 50 a W in sleep mode

Measuring just 16- x 26- x 2.3-mm in a Land Grid Array package, the SARA-S200 is what u-blox claims to be one of the smallest modules for the Machine Network, based on RPMA , a low-power wide-area technology. The Machine Network is a wireless network built by Ingenu, the creators of RPMA technology, exclusively for Machine-to-Machine and Internet of Things applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Microwave Engineering Online.