Renesas Electronics America, Intrinsic ID, and Medium One Introduce...
RX231 Wi-Fi Cloud Connectivity Kit Integrates Renesas RX231 MCUs, Intrinsic ID IoT Authentication, and Medium One's Cloud Services and Workflows SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 1, 2017 – Renesas Electronics America Inc., a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions; Intrinsic ID, a digital authentication company and inventor of SRAM Physical Unclonable Function ; and Medium One, a leading Internet of Things Data Intelligence company, today announced their collaboration on the RX231 Wi-Fi Cloud Connectivity Kit. Based on Renesas' popular RX231 Group of 32-bit microcontrollers , the new evaluation kit incorporates Intrinsic ID's "root-of-trust" SRAM PUF technology and Medium One's cloud services and IoT workflows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC