Renesas Electronics America, Intrinsi...

Renesas Electronics America, Intrinsic ID, and Medium One Introduce...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

RX231 Wi-Fi Cloud Connectivity Kit Integrates Renesas RX231 MCUs, Intrinsic ID IoT Authentication, and Medium One's Cloud Services and Workflows SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 1, 2017 – Renesas Electronics America Inc., a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions; Intrinsic ID, a digital authentication company and inventor of SRAM Physical Unclonable Function ; and Medium One, a leading Internet of Things Data Intelligence company, today announced their collaboration on the RX231 Wi-Fi Cloud Connectivity Kit. Based on Renesas' popular RX231 Group of 32-bit microcontrollers , the new evaluation kit incorporates Intrinsic ID's "root-of-trust" SRAM PUF technology and Medium One's cloud services and IoT workflows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,262 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC