Prison for man who shared child porn at Woodmere restaurant

A man who downloaded hundreds of photographs and videos of child pornography on his cellphone from a public Wi-Fi network of an Eaton Chagrin Boulevard restaurant was sentenced Monday to spend three years in prison. Dashawn Bingley, 35, must register as a sex offender for 25 years after he pleaded guilty to 16 counts related to sharing and viewing child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.