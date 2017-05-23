Previews Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity for Mac Os X

March 21, 2002-AppleA today previewed its Bluetooth technology for MacA OS X, enabling short-range wireless connectivity between a MacA and a variety of digital devices, including bluetooth-enabled PDAs and cell phones. Apple is making a preview version of its Bluetooth software for Mac OS X available as a free software download and is offering a Bluetooth USB adaptor, which can Bluetooth-enable any USB-based MacintoshA computer, for $49 .

