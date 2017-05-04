Porn websites visited daily on Mumbai's free Wi-Fi spots! Around...
India's financial capital Mumbai is also country's first state to get government wi-fi for free. And guess what are they using the free 'hotspot' connectivity for? The answer is visiting porn and adult websites daily.
