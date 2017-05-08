Pci-e wifi card or a wall plug extender?1

Well atm i have a 120mb/s connection and was wondering if i should buy a pci-e wifi card or a wall plug "wifi extender" for a stable connection What brand should i buy ? and if some1 know stuff about those product feel free to suggest a model too ^^ something between 1-50$... the lower the better btw ahahah :P even something cheap but good is fine too PS: Those wifi extender with a ethernet plug mean i can plug the ethernet cable from it to the pc right? Like this one https://www.amazon.ca/TP-Link-RE200-Universal-Wireless-Indicator/dp/B00E98O7GC/ref=sr_1_5?ie=UTF8&qid=1494256807&sr=8-5&keywords=wireless%2Bethernet&th=1 And it will gonna be used for gaming... so something that should handle gaming time for about 8 hours a days will be good too..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.