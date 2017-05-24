Nokia begins first key tests on 4.5GHz band with DOCOMO to develop 5G ecosystem in Japan
Nokia works with NTT DOCOMO to test applications using 5G base station and the Inteli 1 2 5G Mobile Trial Platform end-user device Tokyo, Japan - Nokia is to develop the 5G ecosystem with leading Japanese operator NTT DOCOMO, INC. in Japan to prepare for the upcoming introduction of the next generation wireless network.
