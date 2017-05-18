No CD drive,no wifi,no usb, got stuck without drivers n...0
I just downgraded my dell 13 7000 series Insprion to windows 7 from windows 10, unfortunately I was stupid enough to overwrite my win10 during the win7 setup, so everything about win10 is gone and now I got stuck in Windows 7 desktop, I installed with success, however this laptop have no cd/dvd rom nor any ethernet slot, usb ports not work at all because somehow usb controllers also lost its drivers as it shows on device manager with yellow question mark. I tried to plug in both usb2.0 and 3.0, didn't worked, wifi not working too since there's no adapter.
