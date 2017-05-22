Nest 4K Smart Camera Rumored

Nest 4K Smart Camera Rumored

14 hrs ago

Nest has been in the business of selling Wi-Fi enabled smart home security cameras for a while now and it appears that the company is looking to set itself apart from the competition. Word on the street is that Nest has a new product in the pipeline, the product is said to be a 4K camera with advanced smart features.

Chicago, IL

